MISSING PERSON: 19-year-old missing from Roxbury

Boston police are trying to locate a 19-year-old man missing from Roxbury.

Demitrius Pepin-Cepeda, who police say lives with a developmental disability, was last seen Monday around Wheatley Way. He is described as 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with hair styled in an afro, glasses and often wears a silver chain with an arrow-shaped charm. He may have been wearing all black clothing and walks with a distinct gait, according to police.

In the past he's been found at the Southampton Street Shelter.

Anyone with information on Pepin-Cepeda's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact police at 617-343-4275. Those who would prefer to make tips anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).