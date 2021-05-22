19-Year-Old Shot in South Boston

A 19-year-old was seriously injured late Friday night when he was shot in South Boston, police said.

Boston police officers responded to William Day Boulevard in Southie just before 11 p.m. where they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The man, whose name has not been released, was struck in the lower body, police said.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he remained Saturday. He is expected to recover.

According to state police, a group of teenagers in several vehicles were at the Pleasure Island parking bay Friday night. More vehicles showed up to the parking lot around 10:40 p.m., at which point several shots were fired in the victim's direction.

It wasn't immediately clear if the victim was in either group of vehicles.

There was no word on any suspect. Massachusetts State Police are investigating.