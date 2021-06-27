Local

New Hampshire

19-Year-Old Suffers Head Injury in ATV Rollover in Temple

Ambulance generic
Getty Images

A New Hampshire teen was injured when he got pinned underneath the all-terrain vehicle he had been riding in Temple, authorities said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials said the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with a head injury on Saturday afternoon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials say the teen lost control and the ATV rolled over on top of him and pinned him underneath.

Local

15 mins ago

Bill Would Recognize Firefighter, EMS Right to Unionize

Roxbury 3 hours ago

Reggie Lewis Center Mass Vaccination Site Closes

Someone passing by noticed the ATV on its side in the field where he had been riding, officials said. The passerby flagged down more help and the bystanders were able to lift the ATV off of the teen and call 911.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet or eye protection.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNew Hampshire Fish and Game DepartmentTempleatv accident
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us