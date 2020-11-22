2.0 Earthquake Off Bliss Corner, Mass.

A minor earthquake occurred Sunday morning southwest of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts. This is close to where another earthquake was felt across Massachusetts and the region two weeks ago. That earthquake was a 3.8 magnitude.

Sunday’s earthquake was much weaker with only a 2.0 magnitude. Some residents reported they felt the ground shake shortly after midnight around Narragansett Bay.

Areas impacted were Bliss Corner, Head of Westport, New Bedford, Fairhaven and Providence, Rhode Island.

Dartmouth Police say there were no reported incidents of damage in the area.