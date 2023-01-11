2 Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Mass. Won $1 Million: Here's Where

Although there was not a jackpot prize winner of the Mega Millions during Tuesday night's drawing, there were two big-winning tickets sold in Massachusetts.
Two tickets each won a million dollar prize.
One of the tickets was sold at the Jacqueline Supermarket in Lawrence, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The other was sold at a Wegmans in Chestnut Hill.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
There were a number of tickets that won smaller prizes during the latest drawing as well.
The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.
Since nobody won during Tuesday's drawing, the jackpot prize has snowballed to $1.35 billion, which is the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery in U.S. history.