2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in East Haddam, Conn.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake happened in the Moodus section of East Haddam Wednesday night.

The 2.3 magnitude quake happened just after 7:30 p.m.

It was felt in areas such as Middletown, Cromwell, Glastonbury and Hartford, according to USGS.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Moodus around 7:30 this evening. Did you feel it? #earthquake #nbcct #ctwx pic.twitter.com/ltbS5FwX0N — Anthony Carpino (@WxCarpino) November 21, 2024

The USGS said the earthquake was reported about two kilometers away from Moodus, and it was 2.5 km in depth.

Colchester officials said residents in town reported a loud boom, which was later determined to be from the quake.

It's the second earthquake reported in the state this week. A small 1.3 magnitude earthquake happened in Stamford on Monday morning.

That earthquake happened about five kilometers away from North Stamford, in close proximity to the Merritt Parkway.

No additional information was immediately available.