East Haddam

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in East Haddam, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake happened in the Moodus section of East Haddam Wednesday night.

The 2.3 magnitude quake happened just after 7:30 p.m.

It was felt in areas such as Middletown, Cromwell, Glastonbury and Hartford, according to USGS.

The USGS said the earthquake was reported about two kilometers away from Moodus, and it was 2.5 km in depth.

Colchester officials said residents in town reported a loud boom, which was later determined to be from the quake.

Local

The Gameplan 25 mins ago

Hoyer: Keys to a Patriots victory over Dolphins in Week 12

Exeter 29 mins ago

Amtrak train kills person walking on tracks in NH

It's the second earthquake reported in the state this week. A small 1.3 magnitude earthquake happened in Stamford on Monday morning.

That earthquake happened about five kilometers away from North Stamford, in close proximity to the Merritt Parkway.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

East Haddam
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us