Maine

2.8 magnitude earthquake detected in Maine, USGS reports

Almost 500 people reported the Gardiner earthquake through he U.S. Geological Survey's "Did You Feel It?" tool

By Staff Reports

earthquake generic
Getty Images

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported near Gardiner, Maine, over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The earthquake was reported at about 2:50 p.m. six kilometers (3.7 miles) west of Gardiner, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Earthquakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, can cause damage when their magnitude exceeds four or five.

Almost 500 people reported the Gardiner earthquake through USGS's "Did You Feel It?" tool.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Maine news

Maine 19 hours ago

3 people found dead at a home in Maine

Maine Jul 27

Person killed in Maine; man facing murder charge

Maine Jul 22

Multiple great white shark sightings reported off Maine beaches in recent days

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us