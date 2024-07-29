2.8 magnitude earthquake detected in Maine, USGS reports

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported near Gardiner, Maine, over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The earthquake was reported at about 2:50 p.m. six kilometers (3.7 miles) west of Gardiner, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Earthquakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, can cause damage when their magnitude exceeds four or five.

Almost 500 people reported the Gardiner earthquake through USGS's "Did You Feel It?" tool.