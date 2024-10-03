New Hampshire

2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in NH baseball bat attack

Police in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, say a person was hit in the head with a metal baseball bat at Grimes Field Wednesday night

Two New Hampshire men and two juveniles have been arrested after another person was attacked Wednesday night with a baseball bat in a Hillsborough field.

Police in Hillsborough responded to Grimes Field just before 10 p.m. after the victim, who they say was lured there, was beaten.

Authorities said Thursday that the victim was hit in the head with a metal baseball bat.

The victim was taken to Concord Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Joseph Tsepas of Hillsborough and 18-year-old Blake Drew of Henniker on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and riot. All the charges are felonies.

Both men were ordered held on $5,000 cash bail after appearing in 6th District Court in Hillsborough.

Two juveniles, whose names and ages were not released, were also arrested.

No further information was immediately available.

