A heavy fire broke out at a house in Mattapan early Saturday, leading to a second alarm by 6:45 a.m.

The rear of a 2.5-story building on Hazelton St. appeared covered with flames from the first floor to the roof.

Boston fire officials reported the building was occupied, but have not said how many people may have been home at the time.

Heavy Fire had been knocked down at the 2nd alarm on Hazelton, major overhauling being done pic.twitter.com/sEC2sljkuK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 15, 2021

The cause of the fire is also currently unknown.