2-Alarm Fire Displaces 4 East Boston Residents

A heavy, two-alarm fire in East Boston displaced four residents from their homes late Monday evening, authorities said.

When Boston fire crews arrived at the scene around 11:25 p.m., they observed flames from the basement to the top floor at 296 Princeton St. The building at 294 Princeton St. also suffered damage, according to the Boston Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, but all occupants were evacuated safely from the building, the Boston Fire Department said.

Authorities placed early estimated damages to the three-family attached building around $100,000.

The cause of the fire currently remains unclear.