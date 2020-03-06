2 Arrested After Assault at Popular Boston Bar

Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted late Thursday night at a popular Boston bar.

Boston police say the assault happened around 10:45 p.m. at Coogan's in the Financial District.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what officials said was a life-threatening head injury. The victim's condition was updated to stable Friday morning.

The two suspects, whose names were not immediately released by officials, are being charged with assault and battery causing bodily injury. They will be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court. It's unclear if they have attorneys.