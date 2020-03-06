Local
boston bar assault

2 Arrested After Assault at Popular Boston Bar

The victim, who was taken to MGH with a life-threatening head injury, is in stable condition Friday morning

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted late Thursday night at a popular Boston bar.

Boston police say the assault happened around 10:45 p.m. at Coogan's in the Financial District.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what officials said was a life-threatening head injury. The victim's condition was updated to stable Friday morning.

Local

friday forecast 2 hours ago

Storm Clouds Gathering, Snow and Rain Showers This Evening

dorchester 4 hours ago

Massive Fire Engulfs 3-Family Home With ‘Extreme Hoarding Conditions’

The two suspects, whose names were not immediately released by officials, are being charged with assault and battery causing bodily injury. They will be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

This article tagged under:

boston bar assaultBoston
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us