2 arrested after pedestrians shot by paintball gun in Worcester

Several unsuspecting pedestrians were struck by paintballs in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday, leading to the arrests of a 16-year-old and 19-year-old.

Worcester police say officers were dispatched to multiple incidents involving assaults with a paintball gun and were told by various people covered in paint that a gray Honda Civic had stopped near them and then a male fired paintballs at them.

A BOLO was issued for the vehicle.

Just after midnight, a patrol officer saw a vehicle speeding as it turned from Pleasant to Hudson Street. Once the officer began following it, they noticed the license plate matched the vehicle described in the paintball incidents. As the officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, police say a teen took off running toward Pleasant Street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 16-year-old was located and taken into custody, police said. His name was not released.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old David Asemani, had a suspended driver's license and was placed under arrest, police said.

A paintball gun was found in Asemani's vehicle, according to police.

Both Asemani and the 16-year-old are charged with multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It's not clear if they've obtained attorneys or when they're due in court.