2 arrested after Springfield house struck by gunfire in middle of day

Two people have been arrested after a home in Springfield, Massachusetts, was hit by gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday.

Springfield police say officers responded to the 0-100 block of James Street around 12:35 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation and found a house had been struck by bullets.

Investigators received information about the suspects and the vehicle believed to be involved, leading officers to a home on the 0-100 block of Granville Street.

There, police found the suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

One suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Roberto Pagan, was found outside the Granville home. Police say they recovered the key to the vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting from Pagan, as well as a mask and medical gloves.

A second suspect, identified as a 16-year-old, was located inside the home. Both Pagan and the teen were arrested.

Pagan, of Springfield, is charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200; and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

According to police, the juvenile was previously arrested on illegal firearms charges in December 2022. They didn't say what charges they're facing in connection to this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.