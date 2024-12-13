Massachusetts

2 arrested for ‘brutally' killing pet rabbit at party in Mass.

Gabriel Nava, 20, of Chicopee, and Alexey Dimoglo, 20, of West Springfield, were arrested Thursday

By Marc Fortier

Two people have been charged with animal cruelty after police say they "brutally" killed a pet rabbit during a party in western Massachusetts by slamming it on the ground and then throwing it outside.

Westfield police said Gabriel Nava, 20, of Chicopee, and Alexey Dimoglo, 20, of West Springfield, were arrested Thursday on warrants issued by Westfield District Court for an incident that occurred on Nov. 27 in Westfield.

According to police, Nava and Dimoglo killed the rabbit during a party by slamming it on the ground and then throwing it outside. Parts of the incident were captured on video. Police said the two men were not known to the hosts of the party.

Both men were arraigned in Westfield District Court on charges of cruelty to an animal and malicious killing of a domestic animal.

Massachusetts State Police, Chicopee, Springfield and West Springfield police, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force all assisted in taking the two suspects into custody.

