2 arrested in Auburn after police chase

Massachusetts State Police arrested a man and a woman in Auburn Thursday after a chase.

Police say a vehicle that was being sought after a shoplifting incident at the Wrentham Village Outlets was seen on I-495 northbound in Hopkinton.

According to state police, the driver fled on I-90 westbound before trying to exit through a snow gate and ending up on a dead-end road.

The two people got out of the vehicle and were arrested around 7:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on charges.