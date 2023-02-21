Local

MANCHESTER

2 Arrested in Standoff After Man Shoots at Dog in Manchester, NH

By Asher Klein

Police Tape Generic
Getty Images

A man fired a gun at a dog on Monday in Manchester, New Hampshire, leading to a standoff and two arrests, police said.

Both of the men resisted arrest, according to police, and one faces charges including being a felon with a weapon, Manchester police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. on Merrimack Street near Hall Street, police said. A witness identified a man standing near a parked car on Merrimack Street as the shooter, but when officers went up to him, he headed into a building, ignoring the officers' orders.

Police surrounded the building and told the people inside to come out. They said that Ayden Rainer, 29, didn't cooperate and tried to walk away from the building, and was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Curtis Massey, 25, was found hiding on the second floor in a vacant apartment, with a gun nearby. He faces charges of being an armed career criminal, falsifying evidence, being a felon with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

It wasn't immediately clear if either man had an attorney who could speak to the charges. Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

More Manchester news

MANCHESTER Feb 17

Manchester Police Catch Man Wanted for Death of Pit Bull Puppy

New Hampshire Feb 11

Bomb Squad Response to Manchester Airport for Security Scare Results in Delays for Passengers

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us