Two people have been arrested on armed assault charges in the February robbery of a gas station in Dedham, Massachusetts, that left a clerk wounded, local police said Monday.

One of the suspected robbers is from North Carolina, Dedham police said in a statement. The FBI helped in the investigation.

The armed robbery took place the night of Feb. 13 at the Dedham Sunoco on Ames Street. Police had been searching for two people who demanded money from the clerk before one of them shot him in the right leg.

The clerk's injuries weren't life-threatening, police said at the time.

Months later, on Tuesday, Roslindale resident Franklin Dume was arrested, Dedham police said Monday. And Steven Martinez-Santana, of Dallas, North Carolina, was arrested Monday.

Both Dume and Martinez-Santana -- whose ages weren't given -- were arrested on charges of armed robbery with intent to rob, police said. Martinez-Santana also faces a charge of unlawful carrying a firearm.

Police didn't say how they tracked the two men down, only that the FBI and Massachusetts State Police helped them investigate.

It wasn't immediately clear if Dume and Martinez-Santana had attorneys who could speak to the charges.