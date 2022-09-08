2 Arrests Made in Burlington, VT Homicide

Police in Burlington, Vermont announced they'd made a pair of arrests in connection to the murder of a man in the city over the weekend.

Burlington Police said they'd arrested 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, Vermont, as well as 42-year-old Christopher Crawford of New Jersey for their participation in the murder of 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers early Sunday at City Hall Park.

Crawford was indentified as the shooter, police said, and charged with first degree murder. At the time of his arrest in Vermont, a fugitive arrest warrant was out for Crawford in New Jersey, police said. Crawford was held without bail at the Northwest Correctional Facility, police said. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Craig, meanwhile, was charged with accessory to first degree murder, police said. He was also lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility due to lack of funds for $5,000 bail, police said. It was not clear if he has an attorney either.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Burlington Police said they anticipated a press conference for the investigation Thursday afternoon.