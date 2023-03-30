2 Badly Injured After Crashing Car While Fleeing Police in Maine

Two people were badly injured when they crashed the car they were in while attempting to flee from police in central Maine earlier this week.

Police in the town of Jay responded to a report of a robbery at the Label Shopper store in the Jay Plaza at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they located the suspect vehicle, a silver Pontiac G6, as it was leaving the plaza and conducted a traffic stop.

The car initially pulled over and stopped but then continued driving north on Main Street, police said.

The responding officer pursued the car into North Jay, where the car crashed in the area of Route 17 at the intersection of Route 4. Both the driver and a passenger were taken by medical helicopter to area hospitals.

The driver, 33-year-old Vanessa Gordon, of Livermore Falls, suffered life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 38-year-old Joshua Allen, of Farmington, suffered serious injuries. Their current conditions are not immediately known.

Police said Gordon was driving with a revoked license.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash, and Jay police are handling the robbery.

No further details were immediately available.