2 big Boston-area breweries to merge

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of local breweries are going to be joining forces.

According to posters within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page along with an Instagram post, Dorchester Brewing Company and Aeronaut Brewing in Somerville and Everett are merging, with the Instagram post saying the following:

As two likeminded local brands with similar missions to create the highest-quality craft beer while positively impacting our communities, this partnership will usher in a new era of innovation in the local craft beer scene. Never fear, the beer you know and love will continue to be brewed and enjoyed by all. Both beer brands are staying as is and functioning independently - just now under one parent company allowing us to make things even better! For you, our customers, nothing really changes on your end. You get to continue enjoying all your favorite beers from both DBC and Aeronaut at each of our local taprooms and throughout the local beer scene. We are moving Aeronaut's larger-scale production to our Dorchester location, while the Aeronaut team will continue to brew small batch beers for their own taprooms at their Somerville location, with the Everett Cannery taproom continuing to operate into 2024. We are beyond excited about this partnership and look forward to what the future brings!

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Dorchester Brewing Company debuted on Massachusetts Avenue in 2016, while Aeronaut Brewing first opened on Tyler Street in Somerville in 2014 (its Everett cannery was launched on Ashland Street in 2020). The website for the former is at dorchesterbrewing.com while the website for the latter is at aeronautbrewing.com.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)