2 Boston Police Officers Injured After Being Struck By Car; Driver Arrested

Two Boston police officers who were working traffic detail for the city's Puerto Rican Parade Sunday afternoon were injured when a car struck them.

Boston police say the two cops were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after they were hit in the area of Peter Parley Road and Walnut Avenue in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood around 12:20 p.m.

According to police, the driver, identified as Jamauree Haygood, approached a wooden barrier that had been placed at the intersection and ignored numerous verbal commands from the officers advising him to seek an alternate route. Haygood, 28, of Jamaica Plain, proceeded to drive through the barriers, striking the officers before coming to a stop, police said.

“I’m relieved that our two officers are safe with only minor injuries, but this was too close of a call,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m wishing them a speedy recovery and grateful that they and all our officers were present with us in the community keeping residents safe during today’s festivities.”

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said this incident "demonstrates the dangers our officers face on a daily basis while striving to protect the communities we serve."

"I’m grateful the officers injuries are non-life threatening and that they will be able to return to their families tonight,” Long added.

Haygood was arrested and is scheduled to appear in West Roxbury District Court on several charges including operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. It was unclear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges on his behalf.