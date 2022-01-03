2 Boston Teens Facing Charges in Dedham Carjacking

Two Boston teenagers were arrested Sunday and are facing multiple charges in connection to an armed carjacking in Dedham, Massachusetts, police say.

The Dedham Police Department received a 911 call shortly after 5:45 p.m. reporting an armed carjacking had taken place in the parking lot area at 300 Providence Highway.

Officers immediately responded and were able to locate the stolen vehicle -- which was occupied by the suspects -- on Providence Highway southbound in the area of the Harris Street bridge.

According to police, three suspects fled from the vehicle after it crashed into curbing, became disabled and came to a stop.

Officers were able to apprehend two 15-year-old boys from Boston. The third suspect -- who was wearing dark clothing -- has not yet been apprehended, police said.

A BB gun was recovered near where the stolen vehicle crashed.

Dedham police say both suspects will face "multiple charges."

No further threat to the public is apparent at this time, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact detectives at 781-326-1212.