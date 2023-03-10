2 Catholic High Schools in Mass. to Close This Year

Catholic high schools in Newton and Fall River announced that they will be closing at the end of Massachusetts' school year.

The leaders of Mount Alvernia High School in Newton announced that it will be merging with Fontbonne Academy in Milton, according to Boston.com, while the Diocese of Fall River announced Bishop Connolly High School will also close at the end of the school year.

Mount Alvernia leaders said the reason for the closing is that the founders decided they are no longer able to live on the property. They are also looking to sell the property on Centre Street.

“Throughout this transition, our students will remain our top priority and we are committed to doing everything we can to minimize any stress this decision may cause and help them as they move forward in their academic careers,” Mount Alvernia officials wrote in a letter announcing the closing of the school.

Officials for Bishop Connolly High School cited dwindling enrollment and the pandemic as the reasons for the closing of the school.

"Bishop Connolly has experienced a significant decline in enrollment and, as a result, the Diocese has spent over $1 million to sustain the school over the past five years. The Diocese no longer has the resources to continue to keep Bishop Connolly operational,” Diocese of Fall River leaders wrote in their announcement.