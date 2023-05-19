2 Charged in Shooting of Teen in Lynn

Police have arrested two people in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy two months ago in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on March 21 on Fayette Street. The victim was shot multiple times, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Lynn Police Department said Thursday that 24-year-old Christopher Cruz of Boston's Brighton neighborhood and an unnamed 17-year-old from Lynn had been arrested.

Both suspects are charged with armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

After the shooting, residents said they were concerned for their safety and that of their children.

Carlos Morales, who spoke in Spanish, said that he was cleaning the house when he heard the gunshots. At first, he said he didn't pay much attention, but then he noticed the police sirens and saw them through the window swarming the street.

According to authorities in the North Shore city, the shooting happened at 4:45 p.m. at the corner of Marianna and Fayette Streets, just a block away from a park and a high school.

Wendy Morales said the shooting has the children spooked, during a time of year when they want to go out and play at the nearby park and high school.

A 13-year-old girl saw the shooting through her window.

"I was frozen and… my heart was beating really fast," Annailyah Bigwood said. “I looked over the fence and I saw it and he was just all bloodied and I was just scared a lot.”

Her mother was upset that her family feels unsafe.

"Now we don’t feel safe to have her kids outside. if that happens to someone else’s kid now imagine if it was my daughter. so it’s just not fair.”