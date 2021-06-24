2 Charged With Murder in Dracut Man's Death

Two people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man in Dracut, Massachusetts last year.

Christian Lemay, 19, of Dracut and Braedyn Baraby, 16, of Lowell were arrested in their homes Wednesday night in connection with the fatal shooting of Adrian Kimborowicz in September, District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Lemay had previously been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and other firearm offenses in connection to the incident.

Ryan said Lowell police responded to a home on Sutherland Street on September 26, at which time they found Kimborowicz suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Kimborowicz was hospitalized but died on October 28.

Prosecutors said Lemay and Baraby had arranged to meet Kimborowicz. When they arrived at the scene, they allegedly got out of their car and shot Kimborowicz, Ryan said.

Lemay had previously been released on $7,500 cash bail and was on house arrest.

The incident continues to reverberate in Dracut.

Kimborowicz's mother has been demanding that Dracut High School reprint its yearbooks after seeing messages of support for her son's alleged killer.

“I just, I couldn’t even believe that that was allowed,” said Heidi Kimborowicz. “How did you let that get by?”

In the yearbook, two students put the caption, “Free mello,” which is Lemay’s nickname.

“It’s awful,” said Kimborowicz. “I don’t think any mother would be okay looking at something that is saying, 'Free somebody who killed their child.' … There’s a lot of people who are supposed to edit the yearbook and look at the quotes and look at what people are writing before it’s allowed to go through.”

Kimborowicz and others protested outside a town meeting on Monday, which school officials attended.

She said she reached out to the superintendent of Dracut Public Schools and the principal responded with an email.

“Basically, 'Notified about the mistake in the yearbook, we’re not sure how it got by and we apologize.' That’s definitely not enough. I would like a public apology and I’d like the yearbooks reprinted,”

We reached out to both the Dracut superintendent and principal for comment, but haven’t heard back.