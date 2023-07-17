2 children hospitalized in RI hit-and-run

A hit-and-run collision left two children seriously injured Sunday night in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, according to police and their family.

The 12- and 15-year-old children were walking from one apartment complex to another along Devils Foot Road at 10 p.m. when they were hit, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The family told the station that the parking lots of both complexes were flooded, causing the children to walk alongside the road at the time.

The driver, a woman, told the children that help was on the way before fleeing the scene, the family said. They were later taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

North Kingstown police said a person of interest was identified and a vehicle was impounded.

No further information was immediately available.