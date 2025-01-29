Cape Cod

2 cited in Cape Cod crash that left 3 hurt

Two adults were taken to a trauma center and a juvenile was airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital after the crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Cape Cod Tuesday evening, and two drivers are being cited.

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the crash on Waquoit Highway, along Route 28, near Collins Road.

One driver was found with a compound leg fracture that required an officer to apply a tourniquet, police said. That person and another adult who suffered serious injuries were brought to a trauma center off Cape Cod, while a juvenile who was in one of the vehicles was flown to Boston Children's Hospital.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities say one driver crossed the median and sideswiped one vehicle, then hit another head-on. That driver, whose name was not released, will be summonsed to court after being cited for negligent operation and a marked lanes violation.

Another driver involved in the crash was also cited for driving with a suspended license. That person will also be summonsed to court.

Police said the Falmouth Department of Public Works helped clean up debris and fluid so the road could reopen.

More Cape Cod news

Eat New England Jan 11

This little-known Upper Cape watering hole has bar pizza that's worth the drive

Barnstable Jan 2

Cape Cod man shot air rifle at tree workers, police say

Boston Business Journal Jan 7

Cape Cod shopping center sells for $11M

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsFalmouth
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us