1 Dead in Fiery Car Crash Outside School on Cape Cod

Officers found the Mercedes engulfed in flames and pulled the two people inside out

Bourne Police Department

One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after their car crashed early Saturday morning in Bourne, Massachusetts, police said.

The Mercedes appeared to have been headed west on Sandwich Road shortly on Saturday when it veered off the road and struck a stone wall in front of Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, Bourne police said in a statement.

Officers arrived to the scene of the crash about 3:20 a.m. and found the car engulfed in flames and two people trapped inside, one of whom they noticed after getting the driver out, police said.

Both were pulled from the car and taken to separate nearby hospitals, according to police.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Falmouth, died from his injuries, police said. The passenger, a 28-year-old man from Falmouth, is in critical condition.

Police have not released the name of the driver or passenger.

No word on the cause of the crash.

