2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Vermont Crash

Two people died and a third person was in critical condition following a car crash early Friday in the town of Sheldon, Vermont, state police said.

Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of the crash on Vermont Route 105.

Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed the road, went over an embankment on the westbound side of the highway and struck several trees.

First responders found the driver of the car, Bethanie Therrien, 22, and passenger Colby Reynolds, 21, dead at the scene of the crash.

Police did not release the name of the passenger who was hospitalized.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.