2 Dead, 1 Injured in Worcester Fire

Two people are dead and a third was injured in a fire Friday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The heavy fire broke out at a triple-decker on Jacques Ave, spreading to a second building. Crews responded around 7:25 p.m., according to the Worcester Fire Department.

One person was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after jumping from a back porch, fire officials said.

Two people were found dead on the first floor.

When firefighters arrived, they got inside and did an initial search, but crews were pulled after conditions quickly deteriorated.

The victims were found after the fire was under control.

Everyone else who was thought to have been home made it out safely, fire officials said.

It's believed there were 13 residents living in the building.

