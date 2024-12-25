2 dead in Acushnet house fire early Christmas morning: ‘Heartbreaking day'

A fire early Christmas morning killed two people and injured two others, one a firefighter, in Acushnet, Massachusetts, officials said.

Flames and smoke were pouring from the building, a two-and-a-half story multifamily home, on Garfield Street when firefighters and police arrived after being called about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to state and local fire and police officials.

Two people were found dead inside — they haven't been publicly identified but are believed to be a man and woman in their 80s, the officials said. Another resident of the building was able to get out after a neighbor, seeing the fire, banged on his door.

"On behalf of the Acushnet Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victims' family and loved ones," Acushnet Fire Chief Thomas Farland said in a statement. "This is a heartbreaking day for them and our community."

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire, but noted that firefighters didn't hear smoke alarms as they battled the blaze for about an hour.

The firefighter who was taken to the hospitalized was being monitored and is expected to recover.