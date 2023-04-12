2 Dead After Being Found on New Bedford's Hurricane Barrier

A person was found dead and another dying on the hurricane barrier that extends into the Acushnet River in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, authorities said.

They were found on the ground about 20 feet from each other after first responders were called about 7:11 a.m., the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Nearby was a shopping car carrying bags and clothing, as well as a tote bag and fishing pole.

One person, identified only as a male, was dead when EMS arrived, authorities said. The other, 39-year-old Jose Arroyo, of New Bedford, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into what happened was ongoing, officials said, but foul play was not suspected.