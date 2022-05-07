2 Dead After Crash in Mendon Sends Car Into Water

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash that sent one car into the water in Mendon, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Authorities responded to the crash on Uxbridge Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. to find one of the cars submerged in Nipmuc Pond.

A dive team was deployed to rescue two people who were trapped inside the car. Authorities confirmed on Saturday that the two occupants died.

Authorities say the other vehicle involved was a large car carrier. The driver of that vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Authorities have not released the names of the two people who have died pending notification of next of kin.