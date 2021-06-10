Local

Maine

2 Dead After House Fire in Maine

Two adults were found dead in a Winterport, Maine home after a house fire Thursday morning

By Kelly Garrity

Fire Danger Generic

Two people are dead after a house fire in Winterport, Maine early Thursday morning, officials say. 

The Winterport, Monroe and West Frankfort fire departments responded to the fire on Steam Road around 4:25 a.m. according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. First responders found two adults dead inside the home upon their arrival. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials identified the victims as 29-year-old Raymond Cornelison and 20-year-old HannahMae McAllister, who were living at the residence.

Though the cause of the fire is still undetermined, officials say there is no indication of foul play.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

More Maine News

Maine 3 hours ago

Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Tampering With Pizza Dough

Maine 16 hours ago

Mystery of What Stained People's Feet at Maine Beaches Solved (It's Gross)

This article tagged under:

MainefirewestportMonroemaine department of public safety
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us