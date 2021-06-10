2 Dead After House Fire in Maine

Two people are dead after a house fire in Winterport, Maine early Thursday morning, officials say.

The Winterport, Monroe and West Frankfort fire departments responded to the fire on Steam Road around 4:25 a.m. according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. First responders found two adults dead inside the home upon their arrival.

Officials identified the victims as 29-year-old Raymond Cornelison and 20-year-old HannahMae McAllister, who were living at the residence.

Though the cause of the fire is still undetermined, officials say there is no indication of foul play.