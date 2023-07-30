Local

Maine

2 dead after shooting in Lewiston, Maine

Autopsies will be performed to determine the victims' identities, and cause and manner of their deaths.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Maine State Police

Two people have died after being shot Sunday morning in Lewiston, Maine.

State police say the Lewiston Police Department was called to Knox Street around 10:18 a.m. for a reported shooting and found two victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

State and local police are conducting a death investigation and say autopsies will be performed to determine the victims' identities, and cause and manner of their deaths.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident, and there are no known threats to the public.

Other details were not publicly released Sunday. An investigation is active and ongoing.

