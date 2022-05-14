Local

Boston

1 Dead in Police Shooting in Dorchester

The two officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NBC10 Boston

A man was killed in a police shooting after allegedly stabbing an officer during a confrontation in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to Boston Police Superintendent Gregory Long, police responded to reports of a person screaming on Hancock Street around 2.40 a.m. and upon arrival officers saw a man in his late 40s with a knife.

"The man then stabbed an officer in the upper torso, a second officer fired and shot the armed man, killing him," Long said.

No further details on the victim or suspects are available at the moment.

The two officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said, police are currently interviewing witnesses and Hancock Street is closed between Jerome and Trull Streets.

This is an ongoing investigation, said police.

