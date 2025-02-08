Chicopee

2 dead in intense Chicopee house fire

"This is a terribly sad day for the victims’ loved ones and our community," Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski said in a statement

By Asher Klein

An image of a Chicopee, Massachusetts, fire truck
Handout

Two people died in an early morning fire at a home in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Saturday, officials said.

Flames were shooting out of windows on three sides of the home on Hudson Avenue when firefighters arrived about 2:15 a.m., called by a neighbor, according to state and local fire and police agencies.

It took more than an hour to control the fire, officials said, and firefighters found two bodies inside the damaged building.

Their names weren't shared, and the cause and manner of their deaths was under investigation.

"This is a terribly sad day for the victims’ loved ones and our community," Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family right now."

More Chicopee news

Massachusetts Nov 26, 2024

Woman dead, man found with neck laceration in Chicopee, DA says

Massachusetts Aug 5, 2024

Springfield police seek missing Chicopee man last seen in October

This article tagged under:

Chicopee
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us