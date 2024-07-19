2 dead in separate crashes in western Mass.

Two people are dead after two unrelated crashes in western Massachusetts Thursday night.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office said a 17-year-old from Westfield was killed when his car crashed on Southampton Road in Westhampton. He was the only person in the car at the time. It happened around 10 p.m.

Earlier in the night, around 9 p.m. a 62-year-old man from Springfield died at the hospital after a two-car crash at Damon Road and King Street in Northampton. Investigators are looking into whether the man suffered a medical event.

Neither victim was publicly identified. Both crashes are under investigation by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS) and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) units.