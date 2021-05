Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said.

The first crash happened just before noon in Ira. Authorities say 33-year-old Rina Girardi of West Rutland was thrown from a motorcycle after striking a guardrail.

The second crash happened late Saturday night on Interstate 89 north in Richmond. Police say the victim was 47-year-old Joseph Jerome of Williston.