2 dead in series of shootings in Worcester. Witnesses describe the terrifying scene

A series of shootings across Worcester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday has left two people dead, including the man believed to be responsible for the attacks.

It was a chaotic situation that at one point shut down a busy highway.

It all started with a call to a home on Heroult Road for a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who later died at the hospital. You can still see the crime scene tape up at this home on Thursday morning.

Investigators say a state police trooper who was in the neighborhood investigating the fatal shooting found another man nearby, acting suspiciously.

That second man then allegedly pulled a gun on the trooper and fired a round before running off.

The trooper was not injured, and a short time later police say the same man was found running with a gun right in the middle of traffic on 190 in Worcester.

Witnesses driving on the highway say he was armed and trying to break into people’s cars.

Then they watched – essentially trapped in stopped traffic as police and the man exchanged gunfire – before the man put the gun to his own head and killed himself in the middle of the highway.

“We were kind of shaken up because I’ve like never heard gunshots like live before. We saw the police with the guns like running past my car," witness Alessandra Impomeni said. “Then we saw a guy who jumped over the barrier who was like putting his hands on cars, kind of like giving him a push. And then he got like five feet from my car, so I quickly locked it and then we heard gunshots.”

Those witnesses and the neighbors of the other man who died in the shooting on Heroult Road say it was a shocking turn of events.

“It’s a rental and I think they just moved in recently, so as far as that, no, like I said, it’s a quiet neighborhood, so I don’t know when they moved in, but they were quiet, so that’s all I know," neighbor Sean Gilfoyle said.

Police say they believe the man who killed himself on the highway is the person responsible for shooting and killing the other man on Heroult Road. Neither man has been identified at this time.