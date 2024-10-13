2 dead in suspected carbon monoxide incident in Bedford, NH

Two people are dead following a suspected carbon monoxide incident in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Sunday.

Bedford police and fire said they responded to an address on Pulpit Road just before 4 p.m. Sunday for a medical call. When they arrived, they found a male and a female dead inside the home. Their names have not been released.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday to verify the victims' cause and manner of death, but the preliminary investigation conducted by the state fire marshal's office and Bedford police indicates that carbon monoxide was a factor.

The cause of the release of the carbon monoxide remains under investigation, authorities said.

No further details were released.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas. Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting, as well as shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, or loss of consciousness.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, or if a carbon monoxide alarm goes off, should exit their home, get to fresh air, and call 911 immediately so their local fire department can investigate the cause of the alarm, according to the fire marshal's office..