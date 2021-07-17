Local

Tyngsborough

2 Dead in Tyngsborough Home From Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Two women are dead following an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, authorities confirmed.

By Lara Salahi

A police crime scene tape close-up
aijohn784/Getty Images

Two women were found dead from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, authorities confirmed.

State and local police responded to a home on Mascuppic Trail around 10:45a.m. on Saturday for a report of two people who were unresponsive inside the home. Police say a 91-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman were found dead in the home. Their names have not been made public.

Specialized devices worn by Tyngsborough firefighters detected dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Firefighters worked to ventilate the home.

Authorities are investigating what caused the dangerous levels of carbon monoxide into the home.

