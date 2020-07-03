2 Dead, Including 15-Year-Old, After Gun Violence Erupts Overnight in Boston

Two people, including a teenager, are dead and others are injured after gun violence erupted in Boston Thursday night.

Police said they responded to a call about possible fireworks or gunfire on Mount Pleasant Avenue around 10 p.m., Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. Upon arriving, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other shooting victims from the incident took themselves to the hospital, Gross said.

No arrests have been made in that case so far.

Hours earlier, around 8 p.m., a man was killed during a shooting incident near Woolson and Norfolk streets in Mattapan.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a suspect, later identified as Rafael Santiago, 35, of Malden, with a revolver in his hand.

According to police, the officers were able to "quickly deescalate the potentially deadly encounter, convincing the armed suspect to drop the firearm after issuing numerous verbal commands."

Gross said there was no additional information about what led to the violence. An investigation remains ongoing.

Gross credited the community for calling 911 immediately after that shooting. It was because of that, he said, officers found and arrested a man with a gun.

The violence came after a 45-year-old man died early Thursday after he was found shot near Armandine and Milton streets.

Mayor Marty Walsh has called for the end of the shootings.

Police said they need continued help from the community, but Gross also says the city needs to reopen courts so police can help the district attorney and keep repeat violent offenders behind bars.

Elsewhere, four people were shot during an incident around 10 p.m. Thursday night in Somerville, Massachusetts, police said.

One of the victims was in critical condition, police said.





