2 Dead, Including Former Town Official, After Van Crashes Into Living Room in Northern Maine

A van crashed into a house in northern Maine, and both the motorist and an occupant of the home died, police said.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening after first responders were told that a vehicle spun out of control on a curve and crashed into the home.

State police, who joined the investigation, declined to provide the victims’ identities.

The Bangor Daily News identified the driver of the van as Shawn Cote, 47, of Madawaska. The second victim was identified as David Morin, 71, who lives in the home at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bellevue Street.

The incident remains under investigation. Both bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office where autopsies will be conducted, state police said.