Local

construction

2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far

The entire Orange Line was shut Friday night and will remain closed for an unprecedented 30 days, through Sept. 18, to allow for badly needed repairs to its aging infrastructure

By Asher Klein

Crews work on the tracks at the Wellington T station in Medford, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, during the first full day of the train line's 30-day shutdown.
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the shutdown schedule down, the agency said.

No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.

Trains did not derail in either case, but equipment on rails, which have rubber tires, according to the agency.

The first derailment took place about 7:20 p.m. Monday, in which a piece of equipment slipped off the tracks north of Wellington Station. Investigators believe rain contributed to what happened, the MBTA said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The second derailment took place just south of the Massachusetts Avenue station, when a rail and tie replacement vehicle came off the tracks about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. That incident is being investigated, according to the MBTA.

With service stopped on the Orange Line and the new Green Line extension, people across Boston are adjusting.

The entire Orange Line was shut Friday night and will remain closed for an unprecedented 30 days, through Sept. 18, to allow for badly needed repairs to its aging infrastructure. Passengers have been asked to take Commuter Rail, the scores of shuttle buses brought into Boston or bicycle.

On Monday afternoon, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said there were no major issues with construction so far, and that the first weekday morning commute had gone fairly smoothly.

On the first full weekday of the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown, General Manager Steve Poftak announced how much work has gotten done.

The work on the "Orange Line super surge" is on schedule so far, Poftak said Monday afternoon. He still expected the T to finish five years' worth of Orange Line projects in 30 days.

Asked what he thinks of riders skeptical it will all be finished on time, he noted that the work schedule was made so that some projects can be "put to the side" if they aren't completed by Sept. 18, but also that, if work ends early, there is more work that can be added to the schedule.

More on the Orange Line shutdown

mbta 9 hours ago

After Successful First Weekday Commute, Biggest Challenges of Orange Line Shutdown Still Ahead

Boston Aug 22

‘A Complex Mess': Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts

Bluebikes 21 hours ago

Bluebikes Get More Popular as Orange, Green Lines Shut Down

This article tagged under:

constructionmbtaorange linederailmentWellington Station
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us