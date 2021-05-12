Local

death investigation

2 Die When Sailboat Sinks Off Rhode Island

The victims were described as a man and a woman in their 60s, but their names were not released to the public

By The Associated Press

Atlantic Ocean Belmar Generic

Two people died when their sailboat sank off Rhode Island, state officials said.

Environmental police and the marine task force responded to Greenwich Bay off of Warwick just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state Department of Environmental Management.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victims were pulled unresponsive from the water and brought to shore at the Oakland Beach Boat Ramp where they were pronounced dead.

The victims were described as a man and a woman in their 60s, but their names were not released to the public.

No other details were made public.

The sinking remains under investigation. Officials are working on recovering the vessel.

More Rhode Island News

Rhode Island May 10

RI Gov. Cancels Fundraiser Being Co-hosted by Trump Backer

Rhode Island May 10

Rhode Island Mother Recovering After Times Square Shooting

This article tagged under:

death investigationRhode IslandwaterGreenwich Baysailboat
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us