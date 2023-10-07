2 dogs die in truck fire in Rockland, Maine

Two dogs are dead after the truck they were in caught fire Friday evening in Rockland, Maine.

First responders were called around 7 p.m. for a fire behind Primo Restaurant on Main Street, Rockland Fire and EMS told NBC10 affiliate News Center Maine.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without it spreading to nearby areas, but both dogs died in the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, the truck was parked in an area where a brush fire was burning earlier in the day. The truck owner left the two dogs in the vehicle while they went inside the restaurant.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fire crews determined the truck fire was accidental and was likely caused when a spark from the brush fire in the area earlier in the day ignited the vehicle's gas tank, News Center Maine reported.

Rockland Fire is reminding residents that a burn permit is required by city code and state law, and said it is the responsibility of the person burning to ensure that a fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area.