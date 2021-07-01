2 Dogs Found Abandoned at Framingham School

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts are seeking information from the public after two dogs were found abandoned outside of a school.

Police say a few Good Samaritans found the dogs shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Brophy Elementary School and reported it to police. The dogs, which appear to be a Shiba Inu and a Pomeranian type mix, had been left in filthy crates.

The dogs are now in the care of animal control officers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Framingham Animal Control.

"Abandoning an animal is NEVER [sic] an option," the Framingham Police Department posted on Facebook. "Not only is it cruel, it is illegal in Massachusetts."

The department urged anyone unable to care for their pet to contact the Animal Rescue League of Boston or the MSPCA.