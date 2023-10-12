2 drivers killed during head-on crash in southern New Hampshire town

Two drivers were killed during a crash early Thursday morning in southern New Hampshire, according to state police.

The collision happened on Route 9 in Roxbury — near the town line with Sullivan — when the driver of a Honda Accord crossed into the westbound lane and an oncoming Honda CRV, according to police. Both drivers were killed in the crash, which happened shortly after 3:30 a.m., troopers said.

The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as 34-year-old Ratebuka Dieudonne of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The driver of the CRV was identified as Kent Vincent, 71, of Greenfield, New Hampshire.

The crash is still being investigated.

Drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact state police investigators at (603) 227-0065 or by email at Joshuah.R.Howe@dos.nh.gov.