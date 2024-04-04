2 facing financial crime charges in case of Weymouth, MA missing woman's death

Two people have been arrested as police investigate the death of a Weymouth, Massachusetts, whose body was found after she was reported missing, authorities said Thursday.

A woman who'd been living with Christine Ruth Mello, 56, was arrested, along the roommate's associate, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Investigators with state and local police found that Kelly Shaw, 44, and John "Jack" Harper, 45, stole, issued forged checks and more.

"There are no homicide charges in place at this time as the investigation continues," District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

Shaw and Harper were due in Quincy District Court Thursday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if they had lawyers who could speak to their arrests.

Neighbors say 56-year-old Christine Ruth Mello was friendly and known for taking care of the block. Investigators have been tight-lipped about the case, saying they do not want to jeopardize the investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.